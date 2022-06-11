A Renaissance painting found in an elderly woman's home



Stories about people sitting on heirlooms that could net them thousands have a special place in my heart. There's something so intrinsically alluring about people overlooking a prized valuable for decades and using it as a paperweight. The rise of shows like Pawn Stars indicates that I'm not alone in this perspective. I can't tell you the number of hours I spent as a child rifling through attics and basements trying to find anything remotely valuable. Even though I knew the chances of uncovering a fortune were slim, my grandmother was enough of an art connoisseur to lend credence to my quest. Take the story featured below, for example.

A rare Renaissance painting crafted by the artist Filippino Lippi was recently discovered in a 90-year-old woman's bedroom. After the picture, known as The Depiction of Madonna and Child went through rigorous inspections, the painting sold for over $300,000 or £ 225,000.