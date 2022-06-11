Another collection of Golden Retrievers acting goofy

Jason Weisberger
Image: Boing Boing

Goldens are goofy and the puppies are just the cutest. My Golden, Electra is the first puppy who was such a ridiculously cute baby that she's made me miss the puppy times and kinda want another. However, as I look out my window and see she's cruising my strawberry vines for an after breakfast snack, I'll stick to the one.