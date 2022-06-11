On this installment of Cartoonist Kayfabe, Ed and Jim do a deep dive into Jamie Hewlett's hugely influential 80s/90s comic, Tank Girl. As is always the case on a Kayfabe vid, the dynamic duo of comic commentary break down the art, style, content, and context of Tank Girl, from her initial appearance in the pages of UK's Deadline magazine in the late 80s to the various anthologies of that early work, and beyond.
Looking back at the art and attitude of Jamie Hewlett's Tank Girl
