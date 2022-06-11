Pack your tissues and take a trip to Vermont's Dog Mountain

Popkin
Lelusy/Shutterstock.com

Dog Mountain, a private 150-acre area in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, is always open to people and their pet dogs. Stephen Huneck and his wife, Gwen, bought the property in 1995 and then created the Dog Chapel, a place for people to mourn and celebrate the lives of their dogs (bring tissues!). The grounds of Dog Mountain include beautiful scenery, hiking trails, and dog ponds. Leashes are optional on the mountain. There's a ton of wide-open space for dogs to run around, play, and make friends. 