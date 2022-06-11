People are still passionately, and recklessly, cheese rolling in 2022

A while back, I posted this 1982 documentary about people in Gloucestershire, UK tumbling down a dangerously steep hill to try to catch a cheese wheel. The passion for cheese rolling is still going strong today, as seen in this 2022 Jubilee Cheese rolling contest.

In the video, the people look like they are violently tumbling to their death rather than rolling. It's hard to believe that people willingly partake in this, considering the risk of injury. Are any of you BB readers cheese rollers? If so, what is it like to throw yourself downhill towards a speeding cheese?