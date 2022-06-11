There's going to be a Duke Nukem movie

Duke Nukem shone brightly, then shone not at all for a long time, then shone dimly again for a cathartic if unmemorable moment. And now he shall shine again, as a movie.

Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce. Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin's Creed) of Marla Studios, which specializes on video game adaptations. Heald, Hurtwitz and Schlossberg are producing via their banner, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Come back in a decade for the latest news on the production!