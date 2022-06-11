This Hulkman jump starter can really save the day

From tripping on your shoelace to dropping your phone in the toilet, life is full of disappointing moments — it's just the way it is. But why is it that your car never breaks down when you have a day full of absolutely nothing to do or nowhere to be? Talk about throwing a wrench into your day.

The truth is, car batteries always die at the most inopportune times, and if you don't have anyone around to give you a jump, things can get really stressful, fast. So why not give yourself a little peace of mind by keeping this HULKMAN Alpha 85: 2000A Jump Starter handy? Capable of instantly jump-starting any kind of 12V vehicle up to 8.5L gas/6.0L diesel, this thing can seriously save the day, whether it's yours or someone else you happen to stumble upon on the road.

Toting an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this ain't your average jump-starter. For one, it boasts a powerful 20,000mAh battery, capable of providing up to 60 jumps on a single charge. It also is incredibly versatile, providing charges to many of your important devices, like your phone or tablet, thanks to its built-in USB-A, USB-C, and 12V DC ports.

Even if you aren't fully confident jumping cars, the HULKMAN is incredibly easy to use. It even has a handy 3.3-inch smart screen that reveals its status so you know how many jumps you have left. And if you're nervous about hurting yourself, you don't have to worry about a thing. In fact, the device features over nine types of protection, so don't stress, dangerous sparks will never go flying while you're working with this thing.

From its rain-resistant, dust-tight, and drop-resistant build to serving as a power bank, there's a lot to appreciate about the HULKMAN jump starter. It's no wonder Yahoo! Finance! called it "the most advanced product series in the market," and Geeky Gadgets deemed it "a must-have accessory for any adventure."

Get the HULKMAN Alpha 85: 2000A Jump Starter for the deeply discounted price of $109.99 if you snag it by June 19!

Prices subject to change.