This footage of 1920s Paris in color is pretty amazing to watch. I've seen plenty of films from this era, but not much raw footage of people walking around the streets. It gives me this strange feeling that I'm spying on the people in the video. Little did they all know that one day they would be viewed by Internet users.
Time travel back to 1920s Paris, in color
