A large gang of men from at least 11 states intended to violently disrupt a Pride event in Idaho

Not far from a Pride event in Cour d'Alene, Idaho, Police stopped and surrounded a Uhaul loaded up with 31 folks with masks, shields, and who "looked like a little army." Police have confirmed that these folks did not come "to engage in peaceful events" and have taken them to county jail.

KREM:

Police spotted the U-haul about 10 minutes later and stopped it on Northwest Boulevard near the skate park and Paul Bunyan, not far from the area where a Coeur d'Alene Pride event was taking place. Police had stepped up their presence in the area during the event.

Police and deputies surrounded the truck and when they opened it up they found dozens of men in the back, all wearing the same clothes, including khakis, with navy blue shirts, beige hats, and a white cloth covering their faces.

Based on evidence collected at the scene and documents police found in the U-haul, Chief White said that they believe the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown Coeur d'Alene, not just the park.

"It appears they did not come here to engage in peaceful events," Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told our partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Chief White said all 31 people were arrested on charges of conspiracy to riot. Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia, and Arkansas.