Here are all of the times the Simpsons have referenced Bob's Burgers

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and almost every popular adult animated sitcom can be traced back to The Flintstones. The Simpsons have been incredibly open about how much they borrowed from the Hanna Barbera classic throughout the years. Consequently, through The Simpson's transparency, fans rarely chide the show with claims of plagiarism as they do with Family Guy for copying The Simpsons.

Initially, thanks to Family Guy's success, The Simpsons only condescendingly referenced the Griffins through gags that seemed more spiteful than inspired. Now that both shows have reached legendary status, The Simpsons have not only softened on Family Guy but their peers as well.

Similar to how Family Guy was the cornerstone of Fox's animated empire during the 2000s, Bob's Burgers has become the network's new golden child. As a result, The Simpsons have made copious mentions of the Belcher family that are quite hilarious. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Animation Time has compiled all of the Bob's Burgers references in The Simpsons.