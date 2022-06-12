Some of the wildest court pleadings ever heard

I'm not ashamed to admit it; I watched more of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial than I probably should have. Once the memes related to the trial started pouring into my Instagram feed, I figured I should head directly to the source instead of getting skewed perspectives from social media. While watching the case, I felt like Hollywood had lied to me. The whole affair was basically hours of tedium interspersed with pockets of interest that were over far too quickly to merit my continued viewership. Where were all of the legal tropes that movies promised me? Where was Atticus Finch?

To satiate my desire for wacky courtroom antics, I searched YouTube for crazy court stories and found the video embedded above. Legal Eagle's YouTube page, which is probably the most interesting law channel for the layman on the site, the video talks about some of the wildest court pleadings ever made.