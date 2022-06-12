Take a behind-the-scenes look at Nope

I never imagined when watching the first episode of Key&Peele that America's next great horror director was sitting under my nose. During the first season of Jordan Peele's sketch show, I was a weekly viewer and thought the scope of his brilliance pertained solely to comedy. After the final curtain closed on the series, I figured that a movie career wasn't too far off, but I slotted Peele strickly as a performer, not an auteur. And then I saw Get Out.

Peele's creative sensibilities have always touched on race, but since becoming a film director, he's provided a new wrinkle on an old conversation. Get Out didn't just feel like a Black story; it felt like my story. Now, was that because I brought a white girl as a date to see the flick? That's a possibility, but I think the film resonated with me because of Peele's ability to highlight the nuance of race in America. Clearly, the cogs in his mind never stop turning.

In the video linked above, you can get a glimpse of the creativity housed in Peele's mind thanks to a behind-the-scenes look at his new movie Nope.