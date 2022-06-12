The Peephole Cinema is a literal hole in the wall that plays silent movies in San Francisco

Popkin

The Peephole Cinema is a literal hole in the wall that plays silent movies in San Francisco, California. This tiny theater is tucked away in an ally and plays a constant stream of silent movies. It runs all day and night. It's located at 280 Orange AlleySan Francisco, California, United States. You can watch for as long as you're willing to peer through the peephole. I love this idea!