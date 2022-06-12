The Smallest Museum In The World is a curated display of artifacts located inside a freight elevator in NYC. Visit the Mmuseumm website for hours and directions. I love the museum's emphasis on objects that are "overlooked, dismissed, or ignored." Both everyday and obscure objects are shown in the space. The Mmuseumm features both permanent and alternating collections. Some of the past exhibitions include "Personal Possessions found in the Pacific, Paper Works found in Copying Machines, and Homemade Weapons of Defense."
The smallest museum in the world: The "Mmuseumm"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- museums
There is a Museum of Broken Relationships in Croatia
The Museum of Broken Relationships in Zagreb, Croatia is a collection of objects from relationships that didn't work out for one reason or another. The museum is a place to donate objects that remind you of your relationship that you'd like to keep safe, but don't want to look at every single day. You never… READ THE REST
John's Beachcombing Museum is an eco-friendly attraction made from objects found on the beach
John's Beachcombing Museum is a tourist attraction located at 143 Andersonville Ave, Forks, WA 9833. Since 1976, John has been finding things that were discarded at the beach and recycling the stuff by displaying them in his museum. Over the past 40 years, he's found a vast array of objects from dolls to shoes to… READ THE REST
The International Banana Museum is a kitsch goldmine
The International Banana Museum is a must-see roadside attraction if you're driving through Mecca, California. It's noted in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest collection devoted to any one fruit. The museum contains over 17,000 banana-related items, including a genuine, framed petrified banana from the 1970s. Admission is only $1, according… READ THE REST
Generate secure passwords and keep your current ones secure for $25
From your music streaming subscriptions and bank accounts to your work laptop, passwords unlock the most vital things in our lives. Unfortunately, that's a mess to track unless you're exceptionally organized or have some intricate communication system for your passwords and logins. If you aren't, you might deal with many forgotten unique passwords, annoying security questions, and botched password… READ THE REST
This Hulkman jump starter can really save the day
From tripping on your shoelace to dropping your phone in the toilet, life is full of disappointing moments — it's just the way it is. But why is it that your car never breaks down when you have a day full of absolutely nothing to do or nowhere to be? Talk about throwing a wrench… READ THE REST
This Ultra-Efficient Vape Is The Discreet, Convenient Way To Smoke Cannabis
Since the start of the pandemic, there's been a big jump in marijuana use. However, the world is healing, and we're no longer stuck at home. So most of us can't toke up whenever we'd like. Unless that is, you're vaping cannabis, which is one of the most efficient and effective ways to get stoned… READ THE REST