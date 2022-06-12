The smallest museum in the world: The "Mmuseumm"

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

The Smallest Museum In The World is a curated display of artifacts located inside a freight elevator in NYC. Visit the Mmuseumm website for hours and directions. I love the museum's emphasis on objects that are "overlooked, dismissed, or ignored." Both everyday and obscure objects are shown in the space. The Mmuseumm features both permanent and alternating collections. Some of the past exhibitions include "Personal Possessions found in the Pacific, Paper Works found in Copying Machines, and Homemade Weapons of Defense."