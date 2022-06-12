This artist attached toy ponies to Portland horse rings

If you've ever come across a tiny horse figurine tethered to a ring on the ground in Portland Oregon, you've likely encountered one of the Portland Horse Rings. These metal rings on the sidewalk remain from a time in history when people traveled around the streets by horse and carriage.

In 2005, a Portland resident named Scott Wayne Indiana, went around attaching toy ponies to the horse rings. His personal art project gained popularity quickly and became a tourist attraction in the city. People began adding their own horses to the rings. Have you ever encountered or contributed one of these little horses in Portland?