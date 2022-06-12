Visit the Chicago Sh*t Fountain

There is a glistening Shit Fountain in Chicago, Illinois, reminding you to pick up after your dog. It also serves as a tribute to doggy doo. Actual shit doesn't come out of the fountain (it's just plain old water), but a giant bronze coil in the shape of a poop sits atop the fountain. "Shit fountain" is inscribed on the side of the monument. I have a feeling that this isn't the luckiest fountain to throw a penny in and make a wish.