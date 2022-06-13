Apparent 'Proud Boys' disrupt a 'Drag Queen Story Hour' at a Bay Area library

A group of people described as "Proud Boys" disrupted a relatively new but beloved Bay area tradition, "Drag Queen Story Hour." Hosted at Bay Area libraries, the Drag Queen Story Hour program encourages open-minded discussion of gender identity between children and their families. Found all over the country, "Proud Boys" are MAGA assholes.

SF Gate:

Police are investigating an incident that occurred during a Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday afternoon after Panda Dulce, the San Francisco drag performer hosting the reading, said they were targeted by "a group of 8-10 Proud Boys" who stormed the room and shouted homophobic and transphobic threats at them, forcing them to leave the event with a security guard and hide in a back office.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said that police responded to a report of a disturbance at the library at around 1:30 p.m. and discovered five men "described as members of the Proud Boys organization." The men were "described as extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor causing people to fear for their safety," the sheriff's office said. It is not clear whether they are members of the national Proud Boys organization or were simply representing themselves as such.

The sheriff's office said an "active hate crime investigation is underway, as is an investigation into the annoying and harassing of children."