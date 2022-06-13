At age 80, Senator Bernie Sanders has still got it. In fact, the sharp and spirited Independent from Vermont might be the only democratic politician who can swiftly put a Republican in their place. Watch how Sanders skillfully "berned" Senator Lindsey Graham (R–SC) with a list of inconvenient truths today as he made his opening remarks during a Senate Project debate. Graham simply nods in dumbfounded agreement.
Bernie Sanders obliterates Lindsey Graham during debate today (video)
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bernie sanders
- feel the bern
- Lindsey Graham
Brace yourself for these "sexy Bernie" Halloween costumes
There are so, so many odd "sexy" Halloween costumes for sale on the internet— sexy American flag, booty short Bob Ross, tater tot minidress, sexy Russian vodka, and even sexy fake news. It may come as no surprise that online retailers have sexualized some of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders' signature looks. The "Once Again Asking… READ THE REST
Bernie Sanders skewers Walmart, the "largest welfare recipient" in the US
Should taxpayers subsidize poverty wages at large profitable corporations? That is the question of today's Senate Budget hearing, and Bernie Sanders, speaking as Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, is in top form as he calls Walmart the "largest welfare recipient" in the United States. "Walmart made over $15 billion in profit last year alone,… READ THE REST
Nine days ago Bernie Sanders predicted exactly how the election would play out
It's almost like Bernie was a time traveler when he told Jimmy Fallon how the election results would roll in, including Trump's fake victory speech followed by Trump claiming the mail-in ballots are fraudulent. READ THE REST
Organize all of your streaming libraries with over 80% off this easy-to-use tool
We live in a golden age of being able to watch television and movies. All of the best shows and films are right at your fingertips. But with this technology, we also face a new, modern dilemma: We have too many places to search to find what we're looking for. It can leave you feeling so frustrated!… READ THE REST
Save over $50 off this smart Belgian waffle maker
Belgian waffles are a blank template for unforgettable weekend breakfasts. From savory creations with avocado, bacon, and goat cheese to the traditional sweet kinds with berries, powdered sugar, and syrup, waffles are unstoppable. However, nothing brings down a waffle-inspired dream morning like the antiquated, dirty waffle iron that cooks unevenly or worse, unexpectedly burns and dries… READ THE REST
Score this headlamp for 21% off and never be without a burst of brightness
Summer is here, which means we're spending less time under blankets and more time under stars. And, while we're no longer chasing the sun quite as fast, sometimes random household chores do need an extra flash of light here and there. This One80 LED Headlamp will help you get the darker things done so you can get back… READ THE REST