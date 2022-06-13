Bernie Sanders obliterates Lindsey Graham during debate today (video)

Carla Sinclair

At age 80, Senator Bernie Sanders has still got it. In fact, the sharp and spirited Independent from Vermont might be the only democratic politician who can swiftly put a Republican in their place. Watch how Sanders skillfully "berned" Senator Lindsey Graham (R–SC) with a list of inconvenient truths today as he made his opening remarks during a Senate Project debate. Graham simply nods in dumbfounded agreement.