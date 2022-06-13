Company will pay you $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into your house as an experiment

A pest exterminator company is offering $2,000 if you'll allow them to release 100 American cockroaches into your home and let them roam free for as long as a month. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based Pest Informer is seeking seven homes anywhere in the US where they can "test out a specific pest control technique, to be able to gauge how effective this treatment is." From WRAL:

At the end of the 30-day period, if the new treatment didn't work, the cockroach infestation will be eliminated using traditional methods at no cost to the household, according to The Pest Informer[…]

If selected, households will not be permitted to use other exterminator services during the study.