Elephant allegedly trampled woman, then showed up at her funeral to attack the corpse

In Odisha, India, an elephant that escaped from an animal sanctuary reportedly trampled a 70-year-old woman who was collecting water at a well. The woman, named Maya Murmu, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Her family organized an outdoor funeral where her body was placed on a pyre. Shockingly, the same elephant showed up at the ceremony. From the New York Post:

The animal threw the corpse in the air and then ran away, the local outlet reported.

Apparently, the family was able to continue the ceremony, and the elephant did not return.