Gentleman in "God" t-shirt attempted to burn down Satanic Temple in Salem, Mass.

Salem, Mass. police arrested Daniel Damien Lucey, 42, for attempting to burn down the city's Satanic Temple. Lucey—wearing a t-shirt with the word "God" emblazoned on it—was seen on surveillance video pouring flammable liquid on the porch and lighting it. Perhaps he was thought the Devil was inside and wanted him to feel more at home. From CBS News:

Investigators said Lucey confessed to driving up to Salem to light the temple on fire and intended for it to be a hate crime.

Police charged him with arson of a dwelling, a civil rights violation and destruction of a place of worship.

Greaves said he knows it could have been worse but believed there was a lesson to be learned.

"If anyone can get anything out of this, it would be to take a moment, to take a break, from the outrage and speak to people about their beliefs and get a more accurate understanding of who they are," Greaves said.