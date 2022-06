New Zealand-born Kieran Wright was laid off from his marketing job and "decided to tap into his passion for the classic architecture of Los Angeles" by making stunning miniature models of iconic LA buildings, like the Beverly Cinema, the Hollywood Bowl, Philippe the Original French Dipped Sandwiches, The Brown Derby, Tail o' the Pup, and the Fry's with the flying saucer that crashed into it.

Now making these incredible miniatures is his full-time job.