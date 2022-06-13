Man obsessed with right to bear arms loses both to homemade bomb

A man was rushed to hospital after an explosion Saturday at a house in Warren, Michigan, which investigators claim was full of bombs. He lost his arms in the incident and was listed in critical condition Sunday, reports The Detroit News.

Hani Barghouthi:

The man, who [police Commissioner Bill] Dwyer said had an extensive criminal background involving weapons charges and manufacturing of explosive items, was under investigation prior to the explosion. Warren police executed a search warrant Saturday and recovered a dozen firearms, including handguns and rifles as well as loaded AR-style magazines and about 4,000 rounds of ammunition, Dwyer said. Small explosive devices were found as well, and police believe an illegal operation was running out of the house.

The man was reportedly worried about his dog being hurt in the explosion, according to eyewitnesses. Police say the dog escaped and is fine.