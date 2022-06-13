Organize all of your streaming libraries with over 80% off this easy-to-use tool

We live in a golden age of being able to watch television and movies. All of the best shows and films are right at your fingertips. But with this technology, we also face a new, modern dilemma: We have too many places to search to find what we're looking for. It can leave you feeling so frustrated!

Fortunately, you can remedy that frustration with SelectTV. Right now, subscriptions to this streaming app are on sale when you order it before June 19th as a part of our Father's Day sale. Just use coupon code STREAM20 at checkout to grab it for $63.20.

SelectTV organizes all of the web's entertainment into the world's most comprehensive digital media guide. The guide searches, updates, and manages over 2 million video links every day. This handles the issue of you having to spend all of your time searching, so you can spend more time actually watching. No longer will you have to jump from streaming service to streaming service. SelectTV collects and organizes millions of TV shows and movies from multiple streaming providers into one place for you. It also comes with over 150 live channels and provides you with the best deals for pay-per-view movies.

This convenience combined with superior usability makes it no surprise that SelectTV has excellent reviews from verified users. One user was thrilled with the convenience of having everything in one place, saying, "This is awesome all the sources of entertainment in the same place. It makes watching everything on the Roku so easy." Another verified user enjoyed the ease of use, stating, "Great platform to keep all my services together, plus it has some decent channels of its own. It is easy to use and understand."

Right now, you can purchase SelectTV Streaming App subscription for just $63.20 using coupon code STREAM20 when you order it before June 19th as a part of our Father's Day sale.

Prices subject to change.