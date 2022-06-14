Amber Heard blames the fans and the attorneys

The only surprising thing about the Depp-Heard defamation trial was how it managed to sustain the crazy for so long. Heard apparently has not had enough, is still talking, and is passing some blame around.

Daily Beast:

"Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks lined with people holding signs saying 'Burn the witch', 'Death to Amber,'" Heard said. "After three-and-a-half weeks, I took the stand, and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energized. This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human."

Heard also used the interview to argue that "really important pieces of evidence" had been kept out of the latest trial. (Depp previously lost a defamation case against The Sun newspaper in Britain after the publication described him as a "wife beater").

When Guthrie asked Heard whether or not Depp simply "had better lawyers" at the U.S. trial, Heard said: "I will say his lawyers did a certainly better job of distracting the lawyers from the real issues."