Color your home impressed with this sweet deal on a neon light

Is your living space a little boring? Trust us — you're not alone. It can be frustrating to come home after a long day of work to a home that, well, lacks pizazz. Perhaps your style is a bit out of touch, or maybe you don't have all the money in the world to spend on sprucing up your home. Perhaps you just need a bit of color in your house to help elevate the mood.

Whatever your reason may be, you're in luck! Neon is a surefire way to add a relaxed new vibe to your home. Adding a little bit of light and color can not only make your home more exciting, but it can also potentially help you elevate your mood (seriously). Right now, you can purchase a Smart Neon Rope Light on sale.

This Smart Neon Rope Light comes with a built-in mic to detect music and gaming audio so it can change colors simultaneously with the sounds changing. It also comes with RGBIC technology which enables you to set more colors at one time with the light, and the possibilities are virtually endless! The expressiveness and customizability leave it all up to your personal tastes with over 16 million DIY lighting colors and 64 scene modes.

Feeling a bit lazy? The lamp is also voice-activated, so you can manage your lighting preferences via Google Voice or Alexa hands-free. The best part? The Smart Neon Rope Light is IP-67 water-resistant, so if you want to brighten up your outside space for a party, you can do so safely.

Right now, you can liven up your home and turn it into the place that everyone wants to chill at with Smart Neon Rope Light on sale for just $67.99, marked down from its MSRP of $92. That's a 26% discount! Talk about a vibrantly colorful deal!

Prices subject to change.