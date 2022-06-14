An acrobatic stunt went haywire last week when Spider-Man at Disneyland California Adventure Park tried to land onto a building but instead crashed into it. Not only did he drop out of sight, but he took part of the building down with him. Fortunately, it wasn't a human Spider-Man but an animatronic that, clearly, still has some practicing to do.
Disneyland's Spider-Man stunt ended up destroying part of a building (video)
