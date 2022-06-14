Here's a nod to more Milwaukee wackiness: it's home to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. It's a crazy collection of thousands and thousands of bobbleheads.

Sure, there're the usual sports–themed b'heads of baseball and football players and their team mascots, but also plenty of pop culture icons, political figures, kid's product mascots, and much more. There is a group of famous Wisconsinites, including Liberace, Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, and Harry Houdini. I loved the historical bobblers, especially the Milwaukee Braves Indian from my childhood.

Here's a virtual tour: