On this day in 1994, Bill Clinton announced Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a Supreme Court Justice nominee

I'll never forget when I saw my first piece of Ruth Bader Ginsburg merchandise. On almost every New York City subway during 2016, I saw throngs of women, and several men, boldly wearing Notorious RBG merch to proclaim their feminist values as a fashionable protest against the political climate of the time. Normally, I'd reject such a rampant display of commercialism, but given the era, the image of Ginsburg helped inspire millions that felt disaffected to the nation's leadership to press forward.

Since news surrounding the Supreme court has incited waves of distress across the nation, I wanted to shift the conversation to the past in hopes of putting a smile on the faces of my BoingBoing family. On June 14, 1994, Bill Clinton announced Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a Supreme Court nominee. Ginsburg would become the first Jewish woman to serve on the august body and arguably one of the most beloved judges of all time. You can watch the historic announcement by clicking the video embedded above.