So I can find my missing AirPods Pro charging case, I ordered a replacement

I had to order a replacement charging case for my Airpods Pro.

I have the AirPods Pro earbuds themselves, but I misplaced the charging case somewhere between putting them in my ears and returning home from a dog walk. I feel certain the case was left in my very small but fairly cluttered home, and I know the magic is that the case will only reappear when I have procured a new one, so here we go.

It is probably fine to have a spare. I absolutely adore the Airpods pro.

