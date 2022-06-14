US House committee has postponed Wednesday's episode of The January 6 Hearings

The US House committee has postponed Wednesday's scheduled episode of The January 6 Hearings.

"It's not a big deal," said Representative Zoe Lofgren.

She promised the show will return on Thursday at its regularly-scheduled time.

From the New York Times:

"It's just technical issues," Representative Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California and a member of the committee, said as she walked into a meeting of House Democrats. She said that for staff aides who were compiling a series of videos to be showcased at the session, "it was overwhelming, so we're trying to give them a little room."