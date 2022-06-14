Watch the hyperkinetic frenzy of No Wave band The Stick Men on the TV show that helped inspire Pee-wee's Playhouse

Above, the only known TV appearance of The Stick Men, a hyperkinetic, erratic, frenzied No Wave band from Philadelphia that made the scene in the early 1980s. This is their only known TV appearance, on the influential Uncle Floyd Show, a bizarre variety program that aired in New Jersey and New York from 1974 to 1998. From Wikipedia:

[The Uncle Floyd Show] can be read as a children's show or a parody of a children's show. Much of the humor has a twist aimed at adults, in the style of shows by predecessor Soupy Sales (1950s-1970s), and later Pee Wee Herman (1980s). The show featured character comedy, puppetry, some audience participation, musical guests, and Floyd's piano playing. One of Floyd's puppet sidekicks – actually a ventriloquial figure – was named Oogie. His on-air interaction with off-camera staff and sidekicks is somewhat in the style of what Howard Stern and Chelsea Handler would later do. Local bands such as The Smithereens, The Shades, and R. Stevie Moore, along with such well-known performers as The Ramones, Tiny Tim, Benny Bell, Bon Jovi, Jan and Dean, Peter Tork, Squeeze, David Johansen, Blue Öyster Cult, Joe Jackson, and Cyndi Lauper also appeared on Floyd's program.