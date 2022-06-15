Get ready for the real-life Squid Game game show on Netflix

No one could've predicted Squid Game's impact on the culture- not even Netflix. Prior to Squid Game, Netflix built a small catalog of Korean dramas under their ever-ballooning content umbrella. Squid Game was far from the streaming service's first foray into bankrolling Korean entertainment, but the global reception of the series altered the paradigm for media around the planet. The success and attention caused the show to garner copious awards and positive reviews for its salient metaphor about the harrowing realities of being behind the economic eight ball.

One of the major memes that emerged from show fans is how they would fare in a real-life version of the Squid Game. With the chasm between classes widening every year, the concept of a real Squid Game is more appealing than it has a right to be. Consequently, Netflix has decided to green-light a reality show that will bring the morbid game of death to life