Give Your Brain The Fuel It Needs With These Scientifically Formulated Nootropic Drinks ￼

Want to give your brain a boost? Want to overcome mental blocks and brain fog? Think clearly? Stop procrastinating? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you might want to try something a little more advanced than coffee, colas, and energy drinks. Those things are great for a little jumpstart every once in a while, but they won't produce sustained results. For that, you probably need a cognitive nutrition supplement like TruBrain.

Why do you need a cognitive nutrition supplement? Technically you don't. You can maximize cognitive performance simply by exercising every day. And eating a low-fat, low-sugar diet loaded with rare superfoods. And getting eight hours of sleep every night. And spending roughly one hour every day practicing mindfulness and meditation to manage stress and anxiety.

If you do all those things and you don't have kids or friends, you probably don't need anything else to boost your brain. But those of us who live in the real world need a little help. That's why there's TruBrain.

Unlike other nootropics brands, TruBrain isn't owned by some international beverage conglomerate. The company was founded by a former Unilever executive and a UCLA-trained neuroscientist. They were looking for brain food to enhance mental clarity, sharpen concentration, boost creativity, and improve memory. And when they couldn't find exactly what they were looking for, they decided to create it.

TruBrain: Customized Fuel For Your Brain

Image via TruBrain

TruBrain is a 1oz drink that provides cognitive nutrition designed to create the biological conditions necessary for peak mental performance. The foundation of all TruBrain drinks is a blend of nootropic compounds that increase blood flow to the brain, delivering more oxygen and glucose to neurons. The additional oxygen and glucose help the brain build new neural connections, which can lead to enhanced verbal fluency, focus, memory, and learning.

Because no two brains are alike, TruBrain drinks come in five different formulas that can be mixed and matched to achieve your preferred results:

TruBrain Sleep contains nootropics, 5-HTP, hemp oil, and melatonin to support deep restorative sleep.

TruBrain Mellow contains nootropics, full-spectrum hemp oil, vitamins, and minerals that naturally regulate stress and anxiety.

TruBrain Mushrooms contains nootropics, lion's mane, rhodiola, guayusa, rosehip, and four types of superfood mushrooms that support memory, attention, and cognitive health.

TruBrain Medium contains nootropics, noopept, l-theanine, and l-carnitine that boost brain function without caffeine.

TruBrain Strong, the a.k.a. The original TruBrain formula contains everything in TruBrain Medium plus caffeine to combat procrastination and help you achieve peak mental output.

TruBrain Extra Strong contains the maximum dose of high octane nootropics for an immediate jolt of mental clarity and productivity.

The best way to figure out which formula works best for you is to try them all. That's why TruBrain offers a 10 Drink Trial Pack for just $29. Then, after you figure out precisely what you need, you can save up to 40 percent by subscribing and buying in bulk.

And for those who are wondering, TruBrain drinks range from 1 to 25 calories and are flavored with all-natural tropical ingredients.

If you find that coffee and energy drinks aren't cutting it anymore, try fueling your brain with nutrients that promote laserlike focus and productivity. Click here to order your TruBrain 10 Drink Trial Pack today.