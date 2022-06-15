Here are 36 cities that will be the first to be submerged as global water levels continue to rise

Another house has fallen into the water because of climate change and the extreme weather it is causing. This time, the house collapsed into the Yellowstone River, in southern Montana, On Monday June 13, 2022. The river was raging due to flooding caused by melting snow and intense rain.

In May, 2022, a house in the outer banks of North Carolina also fell into the ocean near Rodanthe, NC, just a few months after another nearby house did the same.

According to WRAL.com,

Climate change is contributing to more tropical storms and hurricanes, and experts say the N.C. coastline could start to shrink. A new report projects the U.S. sea level will rise as much in the next 30 years as it did in the past 100 years.

It's not just North Caroline and Montana being affected. Here's a list of 35 cities in the United States that will be the first to succumb to rising coastal waters. These cities include Miami Beach, Florida; Hoboken, New Jersey; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Key West, Florida; Galveston, Texas; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Chesapeake, Virginia; Tybee Island, Georgia; Long Beach, New York; and Hampton, Virginia, among others. Michael B. Sauter and Thomas C. Frohlich write:

Across U.S. coastal cities, more than 300,000 homes worth a combined $117.5 billion are likely to be at risk of chronic tidal flooding within 30 years, according to UCS analysis and projections. By the end of the century, that total could rise to 2.4 million homes and more than $1 trillion in property damage – and those estimates are based only on existing homes. The regular inundation these cities face in the near future could make the worst floods in American history seem tame by comparison.



And here are 36 world cities that will be the first to be submerged as global water levels continue to rise. They include Tokyo, Japan; Mumbai, India; Istanbul, Turkey; Bangkok, Thailand; Jakarta, Indonesia; London, United Kingdom; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Alexandria, Egypt; Sydney, Australia; Lisbon, Portugal; Cancun, Mexico; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Venice, Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Vancouver, Canada; and Dublin, Ireland (among many others).