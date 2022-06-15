Increasingly strange Marjorie Taylor Greene blames tampon shortage on trans people

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican congresswoman often in the news for her outlandish and bizarre proclamations, last night outdid herself by blaming the tampon shortage on transwomen.

"Men have taken over everything. They're 'women of the year' in every category, in women's categories. And the latest news is, there's a shortage of tampons, and that's probably because men are buying tampons," Greene said on an episode of her podcast, "MTG Live."

No evidence was given, nor need it be asked for.

Supply chain problems sourcing cotton and other raw materials used to make tampons are the cause of the shortage, according to retailers and key manufacturer Procter & Gamble.

It's far from Greene's first transphobic rodeo. Most recently, she was among those spreading the conspiracy theory—quickly proven to be an outright lie—that the Texas school shooting was perpetrated by a trans person.