Justin Lin is bringing the One Punch Man anime to the silver screen

Remember when almost every superhero movie sucked? With the genre's dominance in modernity, it seems like a lifetime ago, but there was a point when Hollywood couldn't crack the nut on the cape and tights crowd. I'm not sure if it was the limited special effects of the era or Tinseltown's insistence to talk down to the source material, but superhero movies seemed destined to remain the cornerstone of the VHS/DVD bargain bin forever.

Now that the worm has turned on long underwear characters, manga and anime find themselves in a similar predicament regarding live-action adaptations. At this point, it feels like manga and anime are incompatible with Hollywood. Maybe Hollywood needs to do is adapt a superhero manga to learn how to navigate the genre.

Now that his dance card is open following his departure from Fast X, Sony Pictures has tapped Justin Lin to helm a One Punch Man film.