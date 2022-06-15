The ear is an inverted fetus that maps to our entire body

French physician Paul Nogier (1980-1996) is considered to be a pioneer of auriculotherapy, a modern form of acupuncture in which the human ear maps to the entire body. In 1957, Nogier suggested that the ear not only resembles an inverted fetus but that parts of it have a point-to-point relationship to the corresponding larger part of our anatomy.

