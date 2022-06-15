Dall-E is among the most capable and pseudohuman of AI image generators, and what are we asking it to paint? Weird shit, obviously. There's a nice mix of the refined, convincing full model's work and the rough but ultra-aesthetic output of Dall-E Mini. Be sure to check out the subreddit, r/weirddalle. Above, the Eye of Sauron reading a newspaper. Below, a JFK Assassination Lego Set.
The weird best of Dall-E
