This salted dark chocolate is really fantastic

This "house-ground cacao," vegan, organic sea salted dark chocolate is my current favorite.

Most evenings 2 squares Hu's 'Salty Dark Chocolate' are my daily 'treat.' I try to keep refined sugars out of things as much as I can, and this dark chocolate meets my needs. Hu's Salty has a little bit of coconut sugar added, which works out to be the perfect balance with the signature sea salt.

My daughter also likes this chocolate, so the 4 packs are a good idea.

Image: Amazon

The is the best chocolate I can recall finding in a long time.

Hu Chocolate Bars | 4 Pack Salty Chocolate | Natural Organic Vegan, Gluten Free, Paleo, Non GMO, Fair Trade Dark Chocolate | 2.1oz Each via Amazon