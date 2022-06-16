An out-of-control garbage truck damages cars, hedges, and even a house foundation

A reportedly unoccupied garbage truck in Pittsburgh on Wednesday tried to make a quick getaway but lost control, tipping while careening down a hill (video below) and causing "major damage," according to WPXI. Besides hitting multiple cars, sideswiping a house, and wrecking an awning and hedges along the way, it destroyed a porch and caused a home's foundation to shift before crash-landing in the house's front yard. The house is now reportedly condemned.

"Preliminarily, it looks like workers were out of the truck moving items when the emergency brake possibly gave and the truck rolled down the hill," said a Public Safety spokesperson. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

The footage below repeats the truck's mad dash down a hill a few times, but keep watching if you want to check out the aftermath.

WATCH: A garbage truck rolls over and crashes into the front yard of a house in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

MORE: https://t.co/2rAc6X5EEo pic.twitter.com/A6fx7L83T0 — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) June 16, 2022

