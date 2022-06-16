Anti-vaxxers spin wild theories about Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough time lately. Justin recently suffered facial paralysis and has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of the shingles virus that can lay dormant in one's body for decades. And in March, Hailey Bieber had a blood clot that traveled to her brain and required surgery.

Because I'm not a doctor, and specifically not their doctor, I have no idea how or why they have developed these health issues. But that hasn't stopped anti-vaxxers from exclaiming all over social media that the cause of all of these issues is, of course, the COVID-19 vaccines. According to a recent article in Rolling Stone, there just isn't enough evidence to show a link between vaccines and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Sadly, that won't stop the wild speculation.