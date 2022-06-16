Herschel Walker admits he now has not 1, not 2, but 3 extra children he forgot to mention

Georgia's Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who revealed on Tuesday he had a second son – a kid he reportedly never sees — just admitted that, presto!, he actually has two more children never disclosed to his MAGA fans. In other words, the Trump-backed former running back, who criticized Black fatherless homes in 2020 as having a "major major problem," went from having one 22-year-old son, to another "secret" 10-year-old son, to a total of four children, all in a matter of days. A real-life nesting doll. And the week isn't over yet.

From CNBC:

Until earlier this week, Walker, whose candidacy to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, has been heavily backed by former President Donald Trump, had only publicly mentioned his 22-year-old son Christian Walker.

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast revealed Walker had a "secret" 10-year-old son he hasn't played an active role in raising.

On Thursday morning, The Daily Beast revealed he had a third son, who is 13 years old now, out of wedlock. In the same article, the outlet also reported Walker has a now-adult daughter who he had when he was about 20 years old and a star running back on the University of Georgia football team.