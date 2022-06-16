Jan 6th select committee is finally curious about what Ginni Thomas has been up to

It would seem the latest set of emails from disgraced Trump lawyer John Eastman have finally got the January 6th select committee curious about the seditious spouse of a Supreme Court Justice, Ginni Thomas' efforts to end democracy in the United States of America.

NEW: Jan. 6 Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson says they will request testimony from Ginni Thomas in light of the Eastman emails. "We think it's time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee."

Raw Story:

The emails show Thomas was more extensively involved in efforts to overturn the election than previously known, two sources told the Washington Post, as Eastman worked to pressure former vice president Mike Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden's election win during the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress.

A judge last week rejected Eastman's claim of executive privilege over the emails, saying they offered evidence of a possible crime.

Eastman also claimed in an email from that batch that he had heard the Supreme Court justices were in a "heated fight" over whether they should hear arguments about the former president's efforts to overturn his defeat, according to the New York Times.

It's not clear how Eastman gained that insight about the court's internal deliberations or whether it was true.