Kids at camp given floor sealant instead of milk to drink, parents say it was a poor substitute

Summer school participants at Glacier Valley Elementary School in Juneau, Alaska, received glasses of floor sealant for breakfast in place of milk at a summer school program.

Juneau School District Superintendent Bridget Weiss told Newsweek, "We are still investigating how it happened. What we do know is that sealant that was packaged in large pouches was mistakenly delivered to the site on the same pallet as boxes of large pouches of milk. The liquid looked just like milk and was mistakenly put in the milk dispenser. The sealant did not have any odor so wasn't immediately obvious."

Fortunately, the safety data sheet for Hillyard Seal 341 says it is "expected to be a low ingestion hazard." The product's description page states that it has an "attractive, low lustre finish."

Parents weren't informed of the mistake until hours later.

Newsweek reported that Weiss said the kids are doing great but had some stomach aches, headaches, and burning in their mouths and throats after ingesting the medication.