Man breaks a world record by working for the same company for 84 years

At a point in my late teens, I would randomly quit jobs for preposterously trivial reasons. If the wind blew too hard while I was leaving the house, it was a sign that I should stay home—indefinitely. If I accidentally gave a cute coworker awkward vibes, it was also time for me to give my notice. I've since learned the beauty of consistency and how it is the single most vital component that separates greatness from mediocrity. However, I stumbled on the path in my mid-twenties, whereas some folks understood the concept early.

A 100-year-old Brazilian man named Walter Orthmann just broke a Guinness world record for being the oldest employee to work for a single company. At the age of 15, Orthmann began his 84-year employment with the RenauxView textile company.

Due to financial problems at home, Orthmann told officials he began to work to help his family. He went with his mom to apply for a job, and because of his strong proficiency in German, he was hired. And the new record holder has worked at the same company ever since. "Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14," Orthmann said Officials said after getting his first position as a shipping assistant, Orthmann showed outstanding skills and a willingness to learn. So, he was promoted to a position in sales and became a successful sales manager. "I was given the opportunity to work as a salesperson. I traveled to Sao Paulo, and in less than one week, I filled the production with orders equivalent to three months of work," Orthmann said The 100-year-old said he believes that the best part about having a job is that it gives you a sense of purpose, commitment and a routine.

From the accounts of his friends and coworkers, Orthmann is as vibrant as ever and isn't showing any signs of slowing down.