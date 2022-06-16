On Ziggy Stardust's birthday, listen to this version of "Starman" you've never heard before

Today (June 16) is Ziggy Stardust's 50th birthday, or rather the 50th anniversary of David Bowie's epic concept album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. To celebrate, Parlophone released a new version of "Starman" mixed by Ken Scott who co-produced the original record (along with Aladdin Sane and Pin Ups.) From Spin:

"Starman (Top of the Pops Version 2022 Mix)" is unique in that it features a different backing track than the one utilized on Ziggy Stardust, a development mandated by Musician Union rules at the time. Bowie then sang live over the new backing track during the performance, but the 2022 mix by Ken Scott replaces that vocal with the one from the studio version of the song.