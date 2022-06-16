Tesla raising prices

After a lot of whipsawing remarks about staffing in response to a recession that rapidly disappeared, and then asking their staff to prepare for a crazy end of quarter delivery push, Tesla is rising prices across the board. Rising parts costs and scarcity of battery materials are likely to blame.

Electrek:

Tesla (TSLA) has significantly increased the prices of its electric cars across its entire lineup with some models going up by as much as $6,000.

After a year of increasing prices almost every month in 2021, Tesla slowed down the rapid rise in prices across its electric vehicles in early 2022.

The last major price increase was in March 2022 – followed by a smaller one on long-range vehicles in April.

But now the automaker is back at it.