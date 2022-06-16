These are the cheapest Michelin three-star restaurants in the world (but they ain't that cheap)

"Cheap" is in the eye of the beholder, or rather the wallet of the spender. At the same time, the cliche that you get what you pay for does't always apply, especially when it comes to restaurants. So, keep those two things in mind when perusing Money magazine's "Michelin Star Guide," particularly their list of the 14 least expensive Michelin three-star restaurants.

For almost a century, the Michelin Guide has awarded one to three stars to a small number of restaurants "based on its universally applied set of five criteria, including the quality of the ingredients, the mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavors, the personality of the chef through the cuisine and the consistency both over time and across the entire menu," the Guide states. "These are applied to all the selected restaurants in order to help gastronomes from around the world make an informed choice from among high-quality options."

From Money, here are the top three restaurants awarded with three Michelin Stars "for exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey":