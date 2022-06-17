12-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell to join Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Last August, sensational kid drummer Nandi Bushell was asked to play "Everlong" with the Foo Fighters at the Forum in Los Angeles (see video below). Now the 12-year-old, who jammed with Lenny Kravitz at age 9, will be joining the Foo Fighters to honor late drummer Taylor Hawkins at a tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in late September.

From Variety:

The Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — announced performers for the London concert earlier this week. They will include a mix of Hawkins' friends and influences: Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, the Police's Stewart Copeland, Wolfgang Van Halen, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney, veteran jazz/rock drummer Omar Hakim, Queen touring member Rufus Taylor and Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal will play at both shows.

Bushell first came to the attention of Foos' frontman Dave Grohl when she posted a beat-perfect rendition of Foo Fighters' "Everlong." She then emerged victorious from a drum battle with Grohl, which has amassed over four million views on YouTube.